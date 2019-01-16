(1934-2019)
FAIRBANK — Joe Bovy, 84, of Fairbank, died Monday, Jan. 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Waterloo, son of Albert and Loretta (Schmitz) Bovy. He married Colleen Shannon on June 28, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
Joe and Colleen started farming in the La Porte City area after they were married. In 1965, they moved to their farm near Oran, where they raised their six children and continued farming. Joe was also employed at John Deere; he retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard for seven years. He served on the Wapsie Valley School Board for a number of years and was a longtime member of the Fairbank Knights of Columbus.
Survived by: his wife; six children, Sue (Steve) Schneider of Oelwein, Diane (Bob) Biver of Sioux Falls, S.D., Linda (Rick Sebetka) Tjelmeland of Jesup, Mary Ann (Peter) Green of St. John, Ind., Joe (Gail) Bovy of Middleton, Wis., and Sharon (Jay) Maxwell of Gaithersburg, Md.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan (Richard) Reiter of Waterloo and Alberta Keough of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Mardeen Bovy; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Lund.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Raphael “Ray” Bovy; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Lund; and a brother-in-law, Jim Keough.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with burial in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Joe enjoyed working on and driving his 2 cylinder John Deere tractors and was quite proud of them. Most of all, Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family. Joe always had a smile for anyone he came in contact with.
