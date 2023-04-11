April 13, 1955-April 3, 2023

Jody LeAnn Cochran, age 67, of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away April 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 13, 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Edwin and Sheila Cox.

Jody graduated from high school in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and spent five years during that time in the Drum and Bugle Corps in Waterloo, Iowa, as a rifle twirler. Jody was the mother of Stephanie and Heather. She then married Steve Cochran.

Jody is survived by her mother, Sheila Cox of Mountain Home, Arkansas; her daughter, Stephanie; five grandchildren, Justus, Morgan, Addisen, Macie and Kinzy; and nieces and nephews.

Jody was preceded in death by her husband; her father; her twin brothers, Mat and Mark Cox; her daughter, Heather Aldrich; and a great-granddaughter, Kylie.

Jody was a lover of animals, etc. for most of her life, and she was surrounded by them at the time of her death. She was an awesome daughter and a beautiful person, loved by many and will be terribly missed. She had a special friend, Jennifer Gryder, who stayed with her till she passed.

A celebration of life will be held for Jody at 1 p.m. on April 13, 2023, at Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas.