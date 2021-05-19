November 30, 1964-May 15, 2021

WATERLOO—Jodi L. Payne, 56, of Waterloo, IA, died on Saturday May 15, 2021 at her home in Waterloo, IA.

Jodi was born on November 30, 1964 in Iowa City, IA the daughter of Marlene J. Potter. Jodi grew up in Waterloo, IA and attended Waterloo Central High School. In 1980, she married Bobbie Tudor in Waterloo, IA, together they had three children. They divorced in 1988. In 1990 she married Troy Trent, they later divorced. She went on to receive an Associates Degree from Hawkeye Community College and study Substance Abuse Counseling at the University of Northern Iowa. Jodi worked for over ten years at Ross marketing, as a restaurant manager at Hy-Vee, and at the Highway 63 diner.

She is survived by her parents Marlene and John Payne, her children, Ashley (Brittany Van Brocklin) Tudor, Adam (Tori) Tudor, Brooke Tudor, and Teylor (Shelby Kuenstling) Trent, eight grandchildren, a brother, Jeff Payne, a sister, Jana (Brian) Woodley, and many nieces and nephews.

Jodi is preceded in death by a sister, Jill Lowery.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday May 20th at Heartland Vineyard in Waterloo, IA. The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements.