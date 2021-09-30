GLADBROOK-Jodi Derifield-Betts, 50, of Gladbrook, IA passed away from a long battle of heart failure Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com .

Jodi was born on May 24, 1971, to Gary and Carolyn Derifield in Waterloo, IA. Jodi attended Janesville Consolidated High School in Janesville, IA graduating in 1989. After high school Jodi went on to Hawkeye Community College where she took floral classes. She became a florist, and for approximately 20 years worked as a Floral Manager with Hyvee. Jodi met the love of her life and married Nick Betts in 1999 in Waverly, IA. After marriage they were blessed with a beautiful daughter Stella in 2005. She also had two step-daughters, Kelly and Kayla. Gladbrook is where Jodi, Nick and Stella called home. She was very active being a part numerous groups in the community. A few groups were the Gladbrook Young Woman’s Club, Woman’s Auxiliary, Prayer Shawl, she was also on the board for the local Theater, Church and Daycare. Jodi had many hobbies. Some of her favorites were crafting, crocheting, scrap booking, doing anything with flowers and evening rides on the golf cart with her family. Most of all Jodi was a loving wife and mother who loved to be around her family and friends.