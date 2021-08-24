JoDel (McDermott) Bush

She was born March 17, 1941 in Waterloo, daughter of Joseph and Delphine Schnering McDermott. She was raised by Eugene and Mary McDermott. She received her high school diploma in 1959 from OLVA. She married the love her life, Darold Bush on October 3, 1959 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.JoDel was known to love everyone. She was especially devoted to her family; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She found comfort in her faith in the Lord and through prayer. She was a very caring woman with a special love of sweets and animals. She was employed as an teacher’s aid at Central Middle School for many years.