March 17, 1941-August 22, 2021
WATERLOO-JoDel (McDermott) Bush, 80, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully the evening of Sunday, August 22, 2021 surrounded with love of her family.
She was born March 17, 1941 in Waterloo, daughter of Joseph and Delphine Schnering McDermott. She was raised by Eugene and Mary McDermott. She received her high school diploma in 1959 from OLVA. She married the love her life, Darold Bush on October 3, 1959 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.JoDel was known to love everyone. She was especially devoted to her family; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She found comfort in her faith in the Lord and through prayer. She was a very caring woman with a special love of sweets and animals. She was employed as an teacher’s aid at Central Middle School for many years.
Survivors include: her husband; two daughters, Christina (Richard) Hodge and Cynthia (Scott) Hayes, both of Waterloo; two sons, Darold (Kelly) Bush, Jr. of Waterloo and Joseph (Jill) Bush of Fort Dodge; 11 grandchildren, Steven (Katie) Hodge, Blake (Emily) Hodge, Jeremy (Keri) Hayes, Amber Hayes, Courtney (Scott) Brever, Austin Hayes, Conrad (Hannah) Bush, Cameron Bush, Amanda (John) Engler, Alex Bush and Jason Bush; 11 great grandchildren, Morgan Hodge, Ethan Hodge, Mason Hodge, Abagail Hodge, Jillian Hayes, Ella Hayes, Jax Hayes, Lilly Hayes, Skylar Brever, Aiden Hayes, Jack Engler and two on the way; two sisters, Barbara Hoppes of Washburn and Amelia Stern of Steamboat Rock; and a brother, David (Loni) Elmore of Gilbertville.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Ann Marie Reuter.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 26, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Thursday.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
