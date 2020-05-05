Joanne Rutter

(1937-2020)
DUNKERTON -- Joanne Ruth (Davis) Rutter, 82, of Dunkerton, died at home May 2.
She was born July 29, 1937, in Aredale, daughter of Wendell and Bernice (Lind) Davis. On Nov. 20, 1956, Joanne married LeRoy “Pete” Rutter in Fullerton, Calif. She worked as a bus driver for Dunkerton Community Schools for 16 years until retiring in 1984.
She was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Survivors: a sister, LaDonna Frost of Gilbertville; two daughters, Patricia (David) Chase of Fairbank and Lori (Larry Jr.) Garbes of Dunkerton; six grandchildren, Nicole (Brad) Grieves, Benjamin Chase, Heather Crandall, Kody (Cheyenne) Crandall, Tina (Roy) Hogan-Garbes, and Larry III Garbes; and nine great-grandchildren, Chase Grieves, KayLynn Grieves, Anthony Garbes, Mariane Hogan-Garbes, Cole Grieves, Christopher Crandall, Kinnick Grieves, Kylee Crandall, and Elaina Hogan-Garbes
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers-in-law, Anthony Frost and Gerald Rutter; three children, Cherene, Larry and Jerry; and a nephew, Todd Frost.
Services: A private family service will be held followed by entombment at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Send cards to Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA 50701, (319) 232-3235.
Memorials: to the family.
She enjoyed playing cards, karaoke, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
