September 8, 1941-January 28, 2023

Joanne Marie Lewis was born September 8, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Emilia (Andorf) Caldwell. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1959. That is where she met Jerald “Jerry” Lewis and they were married in 1961. Joanne worked at John Deere from 1975 to 2003 as a Systems Analyst/Programmer. Following retirement, she enjoyed quilting with friends and making stained glass with her family. Joanne was the Web Administrator for the Keepsake Quilters Guild for many years, and began the group Embroidery Chicks, teaching ladies how to use their embroidery machines using computer programs.

Joanne passed away on January 28, 2023, at her home, at the age of 81. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerald “Jerry” Lewis in 1999 and her son, Brad Lewis in 2019. Joanne is survived by son, Bret Lewis of Pewaukee, Wisconsin and daughter; Teri Bonar of Canyon Lake, Texas; daughter-in-law, Peggy Lewis of Waterloo, Iowa; four grandchildren, Andrew Lewis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kayla Lewis of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Corey Lewis of Lyon, France, Taylor Fleege of Dubuque, Iowa; four great- grandchildren; brother, James K. Caldwell; sister, Rita Garretson and her cat, Dutchess, who was always by her side.

Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.