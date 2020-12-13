March 29, 1933-December 9, 2020

Joanne M. Craft, 87, of La Porte City, died from complications of Parkinson’s and a lonely heart, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born March 29, 1933 in Shellsburg, the daughter of Earl W. and Mildred M. Mussman Wilt. She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950 and attended Gates Business School in Waterloo. She married Duane E. Craft on October 25, 1953 at the Episcopal United Methodist Church in La Porte City; he preceded her in death by 16 days on November 23, 2020.

Through high school she worked at La Porte City movie theater and as a teller and bookkeeper at the bank. She worked many years as a secretary for Bill Wagner Law Firm in La Porte City before working full time on the farm beside her husband.