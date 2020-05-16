JoAnne K. Walther

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- JoAnne Katherine Walther, 74, of Cedar Falls, died May 10 at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center from COVID-19.

She was born April 8, 1946, in Anamosa. JoAnne was a 1965 graduate of Waterloo Columbus High School and managed Answer Iowa Answering Service in Waterloo for many years. She also owned and operated “Grandma's Treasures” antique shop in Cedar Falls and worked for 10 years as a CNA at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home (now NewAldaya).

Survivors: her former spouse, Larry (Barb) Coffin of Waterloo; her children, Niki (Michael) Poe and Angie Coffin, both of Cedar Falls, and Chad (Karen) Coffin of Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren, Eleanor, Lillian, Grace and Sophia Poe, and Zachary and Charlie Coffin; four sisters, Rosemary Serum of Olathe, Kan., Gail (Mark) Zweibohmer of Coralville, Charlene (Neal) Holthaus of Festina, and Karla (Neil) Lensing of Fort Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Lucille Rothmeyer Anderson; her adoptive parents, Bruce and Florence McCann; two husbands, James Wettengel and Dennis Walther, and a brother-in-law, Jerry Serum.