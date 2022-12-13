May 23, 1938-December 10, 2022
FREEPORT-Joanne K. Schwandt, age 84 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born May 23, 1938 in Freeport; the daughter of the late Vernon and Vivian (Slater) Spaide. Joanne is survived by her husband, Lynn Schwandt of Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.