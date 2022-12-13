 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joanne K. Schwandt

May 23, 1938-December 10, 2022

FREEPORT-Joanne K. Schwandt, age 84 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born May 23, 1938 in Freeport; the daughter of the late Vernon and Vivian (Slater) Spaide. Joanne is survived by her husband, Lynn Schwandt of Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

