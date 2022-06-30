DENVER-Joanne Eleanor Milius, 84, of Denver, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, the American Heart Association or to a local organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver 319-984-5379
