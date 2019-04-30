(1933—2019)
LINCOLN — JoAnn Wentzien, 85, of Lincoln, died Saturday, April 27, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.
She was born June 20, 1933, daughter of John and Helen Tracy. She married Herbert Theodore on Sept. 9, 1956. He preceded her in death.
She held a master’s in nursing and used her nursing skills assisting many Lincoln residents.
Survived by: her family, Tracy (Denny) Ostrem, H. Trent (Deb) Wentzien, Kris Wentzien and Tedra (Craig) Henze; grandchildren Ben Ostrem (Angela Brockmeyer), Blake Ostrem, Harrison Tyler (Jordan) Wentzien, Erin Wentzien, H. Tucker (Frannie) Wentzien, H. Tanner Wentzien, H. Turner Wentzien (Nicole Poirier), Treyner Wentzien, Dalton Henze, Marcus Henze, and Malory Henze; great-granddaughters Stella Jo Wentzien and Millicent Lou Wentzien; and a sister-in-law, Pauline Flamme.
Preceded in death by: her father and mother; her husband; a son, Herbert Troy; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane Wentzien; a brother, John Tracy; and a brother-in-law, Loren Flamme.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Salem Church of Lincoln, followed by meal and fellowship. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, April 30, in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials: may be directed to the Salem Church of Lincoln or the family.
