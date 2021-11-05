January 11, 1941-November 2, 2021

RAYMOND-Joann Ragsdale, 80, of Raymond, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Joann was born January 11, 1941, in Ringgold County, Iowa near Mt. Ayr, the daughter of Roy and Edna (Kaster) Stephens. She graduated from Orange Township High School, Waterloo, with the class of 1958. On September 26, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert Ragsdale at the Orange Church of the Brethren, Orange Township. Joann traveled alongside Robert as he served in the Army. Once he was discharged the coupled settled in Janesville and eventually lived in the communities of New Hartford, Buck Creek, Waterloo and Raymond. Joann worked for several businesses over the years as well as helping Robert on the family farm.

If you knew Joann, you know she loved collecting jewelry. She enjoyed traveling locally and throughout the country as long as there were stops at pawn and jewelry shops. She also enjoyed having dogs and cats around the house and could often be found working on a craft project, knitting or crocheting. Joann was a great cook and made incredible tasting pies. She was active with the church where she served in the kitchen and sang in the choir. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family especially at the holidays.

Joann is survived by her husband, Robert, of Raymond, Iowa, one son, Greg Ragsdale of Janesville, four grandchildren; Carissa Sines, Chantelle Helfrich, Derrick Ragsdale and James Ragsdale, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Brenda Ragsdale, a grandson, Ryan Ragsdale and three brothers; Kenneth, Melvin and Max Stephens.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Janesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Bupp officiating. Burial will follow in the West Point Cemetery, rural Janesville. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187