CEDAR FALLS-Joann R. Lockard, 90, of Bickford Cottages of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born August 22, 1931, in rural Black Hawk County, the daughter of Everett and Susan (Wildeboer) Schneiderman.

Joann graduated from Cedar Falls High School.

She married Fred “Herb” Lockard on July 21, 1962, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death on March 27, 2004.

She worked in the accounts receivable office at Wonder Bread for 20 years until retiring in 1977.

Joann was a member at First Presbyterian Church where she had been active in the women’s groups. She enjoyed working outside and tending to her gardens. Joann was the most loving and caring wife to Herb.

Survived by her niece, Linda Schlichtmann of Cedar Falls; stepdaughter, Rita Werner of Pagosa Springs, CO; stepson, Bob Lockard of Overland Park, KS; lifelong neighbor, Neil Hammargren of Waterloo; six grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herb; sisters, Jean Smith and Donna DeBoer; brothers, Benny, Al, Harold and Don Schneiderman; and stepson, Al Lockard.

The family would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor at UnityPoint Health-Allen, Cedar Valley Hospice, and Bickford Cottages for the wonderful care they gave to Joann.

Memorials to the family for a memorial fund to be established.

Graveside Services: 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements by Locke on 4th.