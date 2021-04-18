July 15, 1939—April 15, 2021
DEWAR—Joann P. Maurer, 81, of Dewar, died Thursday, April 15, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
She was born July 15, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of John J. and Elizabeth Coughlin Lilleg, She married Dennis L. Maurer in May 1965 and they later divorced.
Joann was a lifelong resident of Dewar where she served as Postmaster for 32 years, being known as the “Stamp Lady”. Later in life she also became known as the ‘Pie Lady”.
Survivors include: her children, David (Erin) of Fairbank, Debbie (Mike Bathke) Maurer of Oelwein, and Julie (Dan) Yungtum Dunkerton; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; her sister, Grace (Jim) Moore of Perkasie, PA.; also two nieces and two nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Gary Wright; and an infant son, Dennis Maurer.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church Barclay with burial in the church cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Mask and social distancing will be required for those attending the visitation and mass.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
