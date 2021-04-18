July 15, 1939—April 15, 2021

DEWAR—Joann P. Maurer, 81, of Dewar, died Thursday, April 15, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

She was born July 15, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of John J. and Elizabeth Coughlin Lilleg, She married Dennis L. Maurer in May 1965 and they later divorced.

Joann was a lifelong resident of Dewar where she served as Postmaster for 32 years, being known as the “Stamp Lady”. Later in life she also became known as the ‘Pie Lady”.

Survivors include: her children, David (Erin) of Fairbank, Debbie (Mike Bathke) Maurer of Oelwein, and Julie (Dan) Yungtum Dunkerton; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; her sister, Grace (Jim) Moore of Perkasie, PA.; also two nieces and two nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Gary Wright; and an infant son, Dennis Maurer.