April 14, 1930-August 22, 2022

JoAnn Marie Parker, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial at the age of 92.

Visitation: Friday, August 26, 2022, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Services: Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hope City Church, formerly First Lutheran Church, 118 High St, at 10:30 am.

Burial at Grove Hill Cemetery in Readlyn on Saturday, August 28, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.