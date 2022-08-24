April 14, 1930-August 22, 2022
JoAnn Marie Parker, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial at the age of 92.
Visitation: Friday, August 26, 2022, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Services: Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hope City Church, formerly First Lutheran Church, 118 High St, at 10:30 am.
Burial at Grove Hill Cemetery in Readlyn on Saturday, August 28, 2022 at 1:30 pm.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.