September 14, 1930-June 2, 2022

JoAnn Mae Price, 91, passed away on June 2, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1930 to Elmer and Inga “Peterson” Johnson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

JoAnn loved being a house wife and a mother to four children who thought the world of her. She especially enjoyed taking care of and loving on her 7 grandchildren. She played hand and foot along with other card games, dancing and crocheting. JoAnn was a charter member for the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn.

She is survived by her children Rick (Sue) Price, Terri (Gary) Steinke, Wayne (Patty) Price and Gary (Doreen) Price; grandchildren Jason (Patricia), Tanner, Adam, Tyler, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, and Kyle; and great-grandchildren Oscar, Edwin and Kalani. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, parents, and sister Elaine (Elmer) Price.

All family and friends are welcome to attend JoAnn’s graveside service on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Garden of Memories, 3669 Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Best Buddies in loving memory of JoAnn.

