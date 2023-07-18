Joann M. Niemeyer

July 2, 1943-July 6, 2023

NORWALK-Joann M. Niemeyer, 80, of Norwalk, IA (formerly of La Porte City, IA), passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, at Edencrest at the Legacy in Norwalk, Iowa.

Joann (Hartin) Niemeyer was born July 2, 1943, at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Tom and Ethel (Sorensen) Hartin. She attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School. On Sept. 3, 1961, she married Craig Niemeyer in Clear Lake, IA. Joann was a mother of four and spent her early married years as a homemaker and working as a nursing home associate in La Porte City. She later worked as a travel agent before spending several years as a professional real estate closing agent providing services for multiple real estate firms. Joann was a talented actress, musician, singer, bowler, and gardener - and was a true friend to many.

Joann is survived by her four children: one son, Christopher Emil (Jacqueline) Niemeyer, Norwalk, Iowa; three daughters, Carla Cay (David) Williams, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cari Jo (Jim) Davis, Sun Lakes, Arizona and Cathy Sue (Craig) Shell, Phoenix, Arizona and four grandchildren: Cody Ray Patrick Shell, Caia Marie Niemeyer, Cadyn Ella Niemeyer, and Camrie Kay Niemeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date; there will be no visitation. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com