CEDAR FALLS — Joann M. McGlaun, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Martin Health Care Center-Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
She was born July 13, 1922, in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of Wendell Max and Joan Catherine (Mailer) Moos. She married Leo McGlaun on Dec. 14, 1945, in Duluth, Minn. He died Sept. 25, 2014.
She graduated from Onalaska (Wis.) High School and attended La Crosse Teacher’s College. Joann worked for a time as an elementary school teacher and then spent many years working as a substitute teacher. She was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Cedar Falls and a member of the Eastern Star.
Survived by: a daughter, Wendy (Dan) Hedges of Fairbank; two sons, Jon (Gina) McGlaun of Derby, Kan., and Todd (Laura) McGlaun of McKinney, Texas; seven grandchildren, Justin (Kate), Nate, Sam, Max, Matt and Katy McGlaun and Dr. Tami (Mike) Eggleston; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo 50703.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
In earlier years, Joann loved dancing with Leo. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, camping and was an excellent cook. Joann was the matriarch of the McGlaun family and that position will remain unfilled. Her compassion and devotion to those she was closest to and will be sorely missed.
