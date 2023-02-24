May 20, 1931-February 15, 2023

GLADBROOK-JoAnn M. Maas, 91, of Gladbrook, IA, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Bickford of Cedar Falls, Senior Living.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook IA. Visitation will be 9:30 AM, until the time of the services, at the church. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Gladbrook, IA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Anderson Funeral Home of Gladbrook, IA. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

JoAnn was born on May 20, 1931 to Louis and Katherine (Ladehoff) Staker. She graduated from Gladbrook Community School in Gladbrook, IA. On May 25, 1953, JoAnn was united in marriage to Erwin Maas in Spring Valley, MN. Together they had four children, Patricia, Vicki, James and Kristie.They made their home in Gladbrook while JoAnn worked several jobs in the community before becoming an administrative assistant with Gladbrook Community School for 28 years before retiring. JoAnn was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. In JoAnn’s free time, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events, gardening, canning, baking and making her homemade caramels.

JoAnn will be missed by her two children: Vicki Maas of Colorado and James (Niki) Maas of Waterloo, IA: seven grandchildren: Shane (Laurie) Arp of Ankeny, IA, Marisa (Rick) Milks of Jesup, IA, Jill (Randy) Miller of Guthrie Center, IA, Jaime (Lindsey) Sieck of Littleton, CO, Patrick (Suzanne) Maas of Waverly, IA, Nicholas (Sydney) Maas of Waterloo, IA, Jonathan (Megan) Maas of Cedar Falls, IA; three step grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Erwin, two daughters, Patricia Arp and Kristie Maas, one brother, Donovan and his wife, Jean.