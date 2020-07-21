(1935-2020)
Joann M. Cox, 85 of Waterloo, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born in Waterloo on January 5, 1935, the daughter of Ronald and Beulah (Rathbun) Power.
Joann married Floyd E. “Sonny” Cox on September 3, 1954 at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on June 6, 2012.
She was a homemaker. Joann was a former member at Cornwall Methodist Church. She spent many hours volunteering at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Survived by two sons, Greg (Sally) Cox and Brad (Miki) Cox both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Colleen Crow of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; daughter, Kim Anderson; granddaughter, Laura Cox; and brother, Ron Power.
Joann enjoyed bowling on her league at Cadillac Lanes. She always looked forward to her luncheons with the East High Girls Club. She loved her grandchildren and was an avid fan at all their sporting events.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
