September 14, 1948-November 5, 2020
WATERLOO – Joann M. Beasley, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born September 14, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Leonard and Evelyn Becker. She married Richard Beasley in 1984 in Nashua.
Survivors include: her husband; two aunts, Goldie (Glyde) Johnson and Germaine Lippert, both of Waterloo; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by: her sister, Mary Lou Becker; six uncles, Henry, Edwin, Arnold, Jerry, Hubert and Wilfred Becker; and three aunts, Ruby Shock, Cleone Sternberg and Henrietta Becker.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services. Masks and social distancing are required.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
