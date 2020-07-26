× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1944-2020)

WATERLOO—Joann L. Benda, 76, of Waterloo died Wednesday July 22 at home of natural causes. She was born January 2, 1944 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Thomas and Mary Schaffenburg Stokes. She married Robert “Daniel” Jones June 9, 1962 in Cedar Falls, they later divorced and remained good friends. Joann later married Cecil Trout in Waterloo; he died December 1, 1996. She later married Marvin Benda in Cedar Falls.

Joann attended Columbus High School. She was employed as a home health aide/housekeeper through her entire adult life.

Survivors include: her husband, Marvin; three sons, Donald (Tami) Jones of Cedar Falls, Michael (Gloria) Jones of Waterloo, Darren (Brenda) Jones of Waterloo; a daughter, Katherine (Timothy) Hildebrand of Georgia; three step-children, Mark (Serena) Benda of Marshalltown, Donnie (Glynis) Benda of Marshalltown, Billy (Aurelia) Benda of Malcom; eleven grandchildren, Zachary, Courtney, Elizabeth, Sarah, David, Justin, Matthew, Derek, Katelyn, Quinton, Logan, six great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol “Jody” (Roger) Fox of Des Moines.

Preceded by: husband, Robert “Daniel” Jones, husband, Cecil Trout, a step-son, Benjamin Benda, a brother, James Stokes and a sister, Diana Helgeson.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A private family service and graveside is planned. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

