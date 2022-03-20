Joann Irene Wahner

December 4, 1942-March 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Joann Irene Wahner, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa.

She was born December 4, 1942, in Center Point, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Eva (Purington) Carman. She graduated from Center Point High School in 1959. On April 21, 1961, she married Robert Morris in Center Point. They later divorced. She then married William Wahner on December 26, 1977, in Aurora, IL. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2011. She most recently worked as an office manager for Toyota at Dan Deery Motors in Cedar Falls. Her interests included gardening, flowers, and birds.

Joann is survived by five children: Jeff (Wendy) Morris of Lansing, IA; Suzanne (Bob) Garber of Brooklyn Park, MN; Tom (Karla) Wahner of Washta, IA; and Michael (Debra) Morris of Lansing, IA; two sisters, Judy Pomerleau of Indian Valley, ID, and Betty (Tom) Wilson of Cedar Point, IA; stepfather, Roger White of Springfield, OR; fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William, and son, Noel Morris.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.