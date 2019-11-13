JoAnn Ihde

(1940-2019)
PLAINFIELD — JoAnn Laura Vossberg Ihde, 79, of Plainfield, died Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Shell Rock Care Center after an extended illness.
She was born May 7, 1940, in Finchford, the daughter of Clarence and Laura (Kirkpatrick) Vossberg. She married Ron Ihde on Feb. 28, 1960.
JoAnn graduated from Plainfield High School in 1958 as the salutatorian. She and her husband eventually made their home in Plainfield. JoAnn ran the household while Ron traveled to build churches and DX stations. They purchased the grocery store in Plainfield in 1972 and JoAnn ran the store for a number of years. Additional work history included grocery retail, selling insurance with Ron, tax preparation, actuary, and nursing home/elder care. JoAnn was also vital when four of her daughters battled breast cancer.
JoAnn was a long-time member at Horton Baptist Church in Horton and First Baptist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: her husband; daughters Elizabeth Henninger of Plainfield, Gretchen (David) Nelson of Mount Morris, Ill., Christine (David) Young of Shellsburg and Nadine (Douglas Johnston) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren Ashleah (Kurt) Graves of Plainfield, Lynseah Henninger and Leevi Henninger, both of Oelwein, Brittany (Nate) Drozd of Mount Morris, Craig Nelson of Washington, D.C., Zachery Freeman of Dixon, Ill., and Andrew Freeman of Platteville, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Lacey Graves, Isabella Reints, Carly Graves, Addylan Graves, Karver Graves, Keen Graves, Paityn Berry, Mossyn Berry, Annabelle Drozd, Lauren Drozd and Natalie Drozd; great-great-granddaughter, Scarlet Phillips; siblings, Bill Vossberg of Aredale and Betty Vossberg of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; and many other Vossberg and Ihde relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; in-laws, Marvin and Grace Ihde; and a daughter, Jennifer Fluck.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Baptist Church in Waverly, with private family burial at a later date. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly; she will then be cremated.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be directed to a charity of donor’s choice or to the family for a donation in JoAnn’s name.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.
JoAnn’s talents included sewing, cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, cleaning, and finding the right presents. She loved everything about gingerbread men and was an avid reader. She loved making fudge and always was ready with soup and cookies. She took time to write letters and cards to her friends and family.
