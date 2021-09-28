September 1, 1943-September 24, 2021

WATERLOO-JoAnn D. Grant, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Pillar of the Cedar Valley.

She was born September 1, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Betty Stocks Hemenway. She married the love of her life Logan Grant on November 15, 2002. He died October 26, 2016.

JoAnn received her B A degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Anthropology and Psychology. She was employed in social services in the Waterloo area and later as a corrections officer in Minnesota.

Survivors include: her children, Carrie Gardner of Waterloo, Raymond (Patricia) Gardner of California, Timothy (Christie) Gardner of Cedar Falls, Robert Gardner of Waterloo, Patrick Gardner of Cedar Falls, Jeff (Michelle) Gardner of Cedar Falls and Jay (Kelly) Grant of Forest Lake, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Fred (Janie) Hemenway of Waterloo, Tony (Danita) Hemenway of Traer, Gloria Bloomfield of Waterloo and Tom Hemenway of Dewar, Everett (Zelda) Kramer of Brooklyn, Greg (Deb) Kramer of Waterloo, Tam (Craig) DeMaris of Waterloo, Marabelle Morgan of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Timothy (Angela) Morgan of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.