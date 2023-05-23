April 21, 1939-May 19, 2023

Joann Carol Hook, 84, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away May 19, 2023, at the Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri.

She was born April 21, 1939, in Grundy County, Iowa, the daughter of Bert and Katherine (Aswegan) Van Heiden. Joann has resided in Sterling since November of 2014, formerly of Parkersburg, Iowa. She attended Beaver Township School, Parkersburg, Iowa. On October 5, 1956, Joann was united in marriage with Marvin L. Hook in Parkersburg. Together they farmed for over 50 years, milked cows for the dairy farm, and had 100 laying chickens to gather eggs from each day. In retirement, Joann worked in the cafeteria at the Waverly Horse Sale. Joann made her profession of faith on June 13, 1960, and was baptized on September 11, 1960. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Sterling, and a member of the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout, Iowa, since 1960. Joann enjoyed gardening, was an outstanding cook, and loved playing the accordion.

Joann is survived by her husband, Marvin of Sterling; their three children, Darwin Hook (Karen) of Des Moines, IA, Joyce Haugstad (Dave) of Anchorage, AK, and Chad Hook (Leanna) of Sterling, KS; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, Sterling, with Pastor Dale Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Beyond Barriers (provided free services for Joann’s macular degeneration) and Hearts for Homes (provides free services for elderly home safety) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.