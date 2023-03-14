February 16, 1955-March 11, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Joanetta Rose Myers (Jo) passed away on March 11, 2023, age 68 in Cedar Falls, IA after a long battle with breast cancer. Jo was born February 16, 1955, in Waterloo IA. Visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids from 4-7 PM, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and one hour prior to the Funeral Service Friday at the Chapel of Memories. Funeral Services will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids at 11:00 AM, on Friday, March 17, 2023. Entombment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Jo was a Girl Scout. As a teenager she served with the Masonic Order of Rainbow Girls as Chaplain and Nature. Prior to moving to Cedar Falls, Jo was a member of the Asbury UMW having served as Treasurer for several years and then as Co-President in Cedar Rapids. She loved her family and friends—especially the times spent together at the cabins in Wisconsin. Jo enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and reading. She also enjoyed serving at Chada Pots and other activities at Asbury Church.

Jo was preceded in death by her mother Grace Becker (of Hazelton), Infant daughter Kimberly Sue (Cedar Rapids), and Infant brother David John Becker (Wisconsin).

She is survived by her husband Larry E Myers of Cedar Falls, her father Richard Becker of Hazelton, a son Matthew Myers (Kristain), a granddaughter (Isabelle), a stepdaughter Christy Logan (Leonard), 3 Step-grandchildren (Courtney, Thomas, and Hunter), one step-great grandchild (Teresa), a brother Thomas Ray (LuAnn) of Waverly, IA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the Family.

Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.