December 5, 1939-October 12, 2022

CARVER, MN-Karen Joan (Vanderheyden) Langan, 82, of Carver, MN, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Carver Ridge Senior Living. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, visitation one hour prior. Inurnment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids is assisting the family.

Survivors include loving daughters, Candace (Bob) Lynch of Cedar Rapids, Traci Vercande of Chaska, MN, Stephanie (Patrick) Hegseth of Carver, MN; grandchildren, Taylor (Andrea) Lynch, Erin (Logan) Koch, Clayton (Sarah) Lynch, Kyra Vercande, Derek Vercande, Michael Hegseth, Tony Hegseth, and Rachel Hegseth; great-grandson, Easton; brother-in-law, Don Kieler of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who were loved and cherished.

Karen was born December 5, 1939 in Waterloo, the oldest daughter of Deric and Martha (Koerner) Vanderheyden. She graduated as salutatorian from St. Mary’s High School in 1957, and on July 6, 1957, she married best friend and lifelong partner, Darrell Langan. Together, they had four children, and 58 years of life, sharing its memories, joys and hardships.

Karen had many interests and was a gifted pianist, writer, seamstress, gardener and cook. She loved music, reading, sewing, singing, and had a tremendous love of nature. More than anything, she was a caretaker of family, friends, and even a stranger in need.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Kevin; and sister, Judy Kieler (2020). Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the amazing staff of Carver Ridge Senior Living, as well as the Lifespark Hospice staff, who provided love, care and peace to Karen on her long journey home.

Please find a livestream link for those unable to attend on Karen’s tribute wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.