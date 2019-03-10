Joan Trost

(1939-2019)
WATERLOO — Joan T. Trost, 79, of Waterloo, died March 3 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born May 2, 1939, in Waterloo, daughter of Gerald and Ruth Hansen Martin. She married Gene Trost on June 30, 1961, in Broughton, Ala.
Joan was employed by Walmart for many years in customer service.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Jeff (Sarah) Trost and Jason Trost, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Ruth (Doug) Anderson of Ames; a brother, Dennis Martin of Friendship, Wis.; a sister, Janet Bell of Hastings, Neb.; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Patrick) Brennan, Casey (Liana) Layne, Samantha, Taylor and Jordan Trost; and two great-grandchildren, Finnley and Rigby Brennan.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Jack and Bill Martin
Celebration of life: will be held in the summer. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
