Joan Templeton

WATERLOO -- Joan Faye Templeton, age 77, of Waterloo, IA, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Hope City Church, Waterloo with Rev. Quovadis Marshall presiding. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.

Joan was an active member of Hope City Church in Waterloo. Devoting many hours of time to the church and its many noble causes. She was a Waterloo Black Hawks fanatic, attending many games and helping the players and coaches in any way possible.

Survived by husband, Jim Templeton of Waterloo, IA; two sons, David Templeton of Fort Collins, CO, Paul (Carri Beard) Templeton of Waterloo, IA; two grandchildren, David Young, and Ahnna Bursheim; brother, Jim (Robin) Klingbeil of Poynette, WI.

Preceded in death by her parents, Bill, and Selma (Henderson) Klingbeil.

