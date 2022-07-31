March 6, 1930-July 25, 2022

Joan Sue Siglin, 92, of Waterloo, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born March 6, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Archie and Fern (Reside) Clements.

Joan graduated from West High in 1947. She attended Iowa State Teachers College until she was hired by John Deere in the Accounting Department. On August 27, 1949, she married Keith Siglin in Waterloo. Soon after, she transferred to the John Deere Moline, Illinois plant working in the Export Department so Keith could attend Palmer Chiropractic College. After Keith’s graduation, Joan dedicated her life to raising her family.

She was a past member of Waterloo Junior Women’s Club, and Junior League of Waterloo, Cedar Falls. She had been active in parent groups of United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Iowa, and was a member of First Congregational U.C.C. She enjoyed playing bridge and sewing. She was a wonderful seamstress.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann Algerio of Boise, ID; and two grandsons, Michael, and Steven Claiborn, both of Boise, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Keith Siglin; a son, Scott Siglin; and a daughter in infancy, Jody Kay.

Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery – Waterloo. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the cemetery chapel. A private family interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later time.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com