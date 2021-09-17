WATERLOO-Joan P. Lee, 83, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes at Cedar Falls, of natural causes. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Oelwein, to Forrest Glen and Elinor Allen Drilling and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1956. She married Donald “Don” Lee on July 3, 1964, in Cedar Falls; he died April 25, 2018. Joan worked as a secretary at International Harvester and later as a medical secretary for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health and Covenant Clinic. Over the years she had been a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Grace Baptist-Waverly and then Grace Baptist Church of Waterloo.