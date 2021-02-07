December 15, 1936-January 23, 2021
Joan Olson Smalley, loving mother, doting grandmother, classical pianist, art lover, foreign film buff, coffee connoisseur, and devoted friend died January 23rd, 2021 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Joan was born on December 15th, 1936 to Orville J. Olson and Florence L. Johnson in Estherville, Iowa. She was raised in Dike, Iowa where she began studying piano at the age of 7. She began teaching piano in early high school and played the organ for a local church. Joan received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Music degree from the University of Michigan where she met and married former spouse David T. Smalley. They returned to work as faculty for the University of Northern Iowa School of Music in 1964.
Joan was born to be a musician. She once said to her mother, “as long as I have a piano, I will be fine.” For decades she ran a classical piano studio, nurturing many young talents as a renowned and beloved piano teacher. She was also a consummate performer and particularly enjoyed collaborating with singers. Joan shared her love of classical piano with the Cedar Valley through her teaching and performing: she played for the Metropolitan Chorale, gave numerous recitals, and was the organist for the First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls for many years. Joan collaborated with students and faculty of the University of Northern Iowa School of Music throughout her life and found particular joy in French art song. From performing in concert halls in her early career to the lobby of her Western Home community, she brought joy through music to audiences from all walks of life.
She read Ulysses twice. She rescued cats. She set cookies in a lion-shaped jar on the doorstep to greet her grandchildren when they came to visit. She welcomed new UNI faculty members with dinner parties. She liked Oreo McFlurries with extra Oreos. And she made music.
Joan is survived by her daughter Kate (Steve) Saulsbury, her son Steve (Cami) Smalley, her sisters Alice Bullers and Pat (Clif) Roark, and five grandchildren: Meredith, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Grant and Ben. She was preceded in death by her parents and Alice’s husband, David Bullers.
Memorials may be directed to the Friends and Alumni of UNI Vocal Studies at https://sites.google.com/view/fauvs-org/home or sent by mail to: Friends and Alumni of UNI Vocal Studies, 21122 320th St., Sioux City, Iowa 51108. Remembrances may be left at www.legacy.com.
