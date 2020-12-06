Joan Morelock of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away December 1, 2020. She was 86 Joan (Jo-Ann) was born May 4, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Alice Clifford Wolf. She married Norman Lee Morelock on November 23, 1952. Joan had been an office clerk at Rath Packing Co. and past president of the State of Iowa Police Auxiliary. She and Norm moved to Flippin in 1993. Joan is survived by her daughters, Susan Tucker and Sandra Morelock of Flippin, AR and Sally Jo McCarron of Waterloo, IA; sisters, Gla Meyer of Cedar Falls, IA and Dixie Swingle of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Michael (Missy Dawson) Tucker, Mary (Aaron) Astleford, Allan Tucker, Maggie (Jamie) Mangrich, Nora (Terry Distler) McCarron, Joe McCarron, Liberty (Tyler) Grooms and Andrew (Kayla) Fassett; twenty three great-grandchild, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years; her parents; brother, Clifford in infancy; twin sister, Joyce O’Bryon and a great grandson. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services—Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.