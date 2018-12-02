Joan Marie (Penning) Wilson, 89 of Bettendorf passed away November 26, 2018 at Genesis East. A private family celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 1 in LeClaire, IA. Burial will be held in the spring of 2019. Joan was born December 20, 1928 in Austinville, Iowa, the daughter of Klaus and Martha (Schurmann) Penning. She married Melvin L. Wilson on April 21, 1953. They celebrated 63 years together. Joan graduated from Waterloo West High. She worked several places in Waterloo. After Rath’s Packing Plant closed they moved to Phoenix, Arizona later moving to Sunrise Beach MO. She moved to Bettendorf in 2017 to be closer to her family. She loved sewing quilts for family. One of her favorite past times was playing games with anyone who would play with her.
Survivors include her daughter Sandy (Bill) Boyd of Clarksville, IA, Connie (Mark) Baker of Geneseo, IL; son Bruce (Denese) Wilson of LeClaire IA; brother Keith Penning and sister in law Rosemary Penning; grandchildren Jennifer Waldon, Frances Willliams, Jesica Bries, Sally Weiland, Reed Wilson, Libby Fawbush, Jacob Wilson and Matthew Wilson; Nine great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin, parents, brother Kenneth Penning, sister Deloras Olson and son James.
Online condolences may be expressed to Joan’s family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.
