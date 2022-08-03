March 13, 1939-August 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Joan M. Thoms, 83, of Cedar Falls, died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born on March 13, 1939 in New Hampton, the daughter of Patrick and Marcella (Swelha) Hughes. Joan graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957.

She married Charles C. “Chuck” Thoms March 5, 1976 at Central Christian Church in Waterloo. Joan worked as an inspector at Chamberlain Manufacturing for 27 years, retiring in 1993. She loved living in Mt. Auburn at their cabin on the Cedar River, which they had for 11 years. She also had coffee at Hardee’s with her friends almost every day.

Joan is survived by: husband, Chuck Thoms; sister-in-law, Judy Hughes of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; good friends, Marlys Becker and Toni Schubert of Waterloo; and many more friends

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Hughes; and her beloved Pomeranian, Riley.

Services: 10:30 AM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com