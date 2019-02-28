Try 3 months for $3
Joan M. Thomas

Joan Thomas

(1931-2019)

WATERLOO — Joan Marlene Thomas, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Independence, daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Massingham) Fowlkes. She married Archie Thomas Sr. in St. Louis in 1954.

Joan worked for Adults Inc. as a job developer for the handicapped before retirement in 1995.

Survivors include: three children, Archie Thomas Jr., Harold (Diane) Thomas and Karrie Holt; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dick Fowlkes and Edward Fowlkes.

Preceded in death by: her husband; two children, Sherry and Terry; two grandchildren, Adam and Justin; her parents; three brothers, Jim, Herby and Arthur; and a sister, Peggy.

Services: There will be no services at this time.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.

She enjoyed watching movies and TV shows and loved family gatherings.

