Joan M. Sternhagen

WATERLOO — Joan Marie Sternhagen, 69, of Waterloo, formerly of Des Moines, died at home Sunday, June 7.

She was born April 4, 1951, in Monticello, daughter of Merlin and Marian Hillebrand Sternhagen. She graduated from Grundy Center High School and DMACC. She was employed with Pitney Bowes in Des Moines as an administrative assistant, retiring in 2010.

Survivors: six sisters, Ruth Ann (Ray) Wilson of Grundy Center, Elaine (Mike) Costello of Waterloo, Donna Fowler of Grundy Center, Linda (Bill) Harrington of Des Moines, Barbara Eiklenborg of Wellsburg, and Debbie (Mike) Schmidt of Marshalltown; three brothers, Gerald (Kathi) Sternhagen of Reinbeck, and Joe (LaVonne) Sternhagen and Roger (Jean) Sternhagen, both of Grundy Center; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Marvin and Ralph Sternhagen; and a sister, Velma Ulferts.

Services: Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Visitation will be for one hour before Mass on Friday at the church.

Joan was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Her family was very important to her. She enjoyed collecting Swarovski Crystal and also enjoyed being a great-aunt to Michael and Eva Costello.

