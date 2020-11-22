Joan M. Stabenow, 81, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. She was born April 8, 1939 in Marion, the daughter of Ralph and Katherine (Berryhill) Pencil. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957 and earned her LPN from Hawkeye Tech in 1969. Joan married Dale D. Stabenow April 18, 1959 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She worked at Covenant Medical Center, formerly St. Francis Hospital, for 20 years as a surgical nurse, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Waterloo, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Joan is survived by: her husband; daughter, Lynn (Craig) Mohler of Oskaloosa; 2 grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Hoy of Oskaloosa‚ and Brett (Brigette) Mohler of Albia; great-grandson, Asher Mohler; 3 sisters, Bonnie Crowl of Waterloo‚ Janet Lynch of Cedar Falls‚ and Karen (Tony) Wahl of Shell Rock; several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Jeff Stabenow. Services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 25 at Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel. Masks are required. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the Family. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.