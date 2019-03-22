Joan M. Pence

(1953-2019)
READLYN — Joan Marie Pence, 66, of Readlyn, died Wednesday, March 20, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Feb. 18, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Erwald and Blanche (Thies) Moeller. On Dec. 16, 1973, she married Vincel Dean Bland; they divorced in 1978. On Oct. 11, 1980, she married Robert Louis Pence, and the couple divorced in 2001.
Joan graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in May 1971 and then from Waterloo School of Beauty in 1972. She worked at Beauty Boutique in Waverly from 1972-78, and then started her own beauty shop in Readlyn called The Beauty Cellar from 1978-95. From 1995 until 2000, she worked at Kay & L Draperies in Waverly and then at Kwik Star in Waverly before retiring in 2005.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Survived by: a daughter, Amity (Kris) Astorp of Savage, Minn.; significant other, Teri Lampe of Readlyn; two grandchildren, Ethan and Addison Astorp; and a brother, Dale (Deb) Moeller of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Private family prayer service: noon Saturday, March 23, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Joan’s family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She liked to go fishing, drag car racing, motorcycle trips, playing cards with friends, going to the music studio and traveling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.