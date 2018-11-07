Try 1 month for 99¢
Joan M. Hughson

(1941-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Joan M. Hughson, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 1, 1941, in Oelwein, daughter of Joseph and Anna Mae (Taylor) Leehey. Joan married Robert L. Hughson on Nov. 27, 1958, in Fairbank. He died March 31, 2007.

Joan was a graduate of Oran High School.

Survived by: two sons, Paul (Jennifer) Hughson of Burnsville, Minn., and Scot (Tracy) Hughson of Farmington, Mo.; a daughter, Lora Mohling, of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Sue Hughson of Cedar Falls; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Leehey of Hot Springs, Ark., and Timothy Leehey of Waterloo; and two sisters, Bonnie Westendorf of Oelwein and Patricia (Wade) Tuchscherer of Readlyn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Dale Hughson; a daughter, Gail Hemenway; and a brother, James Leehey.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour before services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

