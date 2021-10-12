August 26, 1933-October 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Joan M. Curran, 88 of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 8 at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born Aug. 26, 1933 in Waterloo, daughter of Florene DeVries. She married Frank Curran on May 25, 1950 at Grace Reformed Church, Waterloo. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1996.

Survived by: two sons, Rodney (Mary) and Ricky (Jean) both of Waterloo; a daughter, Roxann Cole of Pottsboro, Texas; Joan’s companion, Larry Simmons of Waterloo; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; three great grandchildren, Jace Smith, Dillon McCabe and Brooke Horn; and her son-in-law, Don Cole.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway assisted the family.

