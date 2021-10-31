December 26, 1937-October 29, 2021

JESUP-Joan L. Pint, 83 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Grandview Nursing Home in Oelwein, IA, following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m.—Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Jesup, IA, with Rev. Mandy McCleary officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA

Visitation will be 4:00—7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 2nd at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services, Wednesday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo, or to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Joan Lorraine Kress was born December 26, 1937, on the family farm north of Winthrop, IA, the daughter of Carl W. Kress and Bernice (Butterfield) Kress. She graduated from Independence High School with the class of 1955. On September 15, 1957, she was united in marriage to Darrell Francis Pint in Independence, IA. They made their home in Jesup, IA, and she worked for 22 years at the Buchanan County Court House in the Clerk of Court’s office, retiring in 2000 as a Deputy Clerk of Court. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup, IA. She enjoyed finding ways to care for others; including cleaning houses and rolling papers at the church.

Mrs. Pint is survived by her husband, Darrell Pint of Jesup, IA; three sons, Bruce Pint, Todd (Shelli) Pint, and Troy (Donna) Pint, all of Jesup, IA; seven grandchildren, Erica (Matt) Brandt, Forrest Maxson, Carley Pint, McKenzie Pint, Laney Gray, Daniel Hufferd, and Dayla (Marshall) Karr; two great grandchildren, Aubree Brandt and Ezra Karr; also, one brother, Alan (Judy) Kress of Independence, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Vivian Legreid and Sally Roher; and one brother, Richard “Dick” Kress.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.