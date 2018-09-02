WATERLOO — Joan Kriener, 83, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Aug. 30.
She was born Jan. 2, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Joseph and Emma Weides Horsfall. She married Charles F. Kriener on Oct. 16, 1954, in Waterloo. He died July 26, 1991.
She graduated from St. Mary’s in Waterloo. Joan was a homemaker and also sold Avon for 25 years.
Survived by: a son, Ronald (Barbara) Kriener of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; four daughters, Diane (Scott) Kelly of Norman, Okla., Cathy (Kelly) Slawson of Minneapolis, Carla (Chris) Huffman of Cedar Falls and Amy (Anthony) Paige of Yukon, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Mary) Horsfall.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Robert and Jim Horsfall.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
