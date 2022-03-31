November 22, 1941-March 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Joan Kay ‘JoJo’ Watson Lamphier, 80, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Friendship Village Wellspring Living. She was born November 22, 1941 in Denver, the daughter of Ora and Margaret Belo Watson. She graduated from Denver High School in 1959, then attended Hawkeye Tech.

Joan married Lyman Lamphier in Waterloo, they later divorced. She was a manager at Goodwill Industries for many years, retiring in 1984. She enjoyed gardening, hanging out by her pool, and spending time with friends and family.

Joan is survived by three daughters, Tracy Schultz of Waterloo‚ Brandy Brandes of San Diego‚ CA, and Tiffany (Todd) Engels of Anna‚ TX; son, Jeff Brandes of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Amanda Ball, Taylor Buzzell, Alyssa Owens, Jeffrey Schultz, and Alexis Houdek; five great grandchildren, Mikaela, Maxx, Carter, Faith, and Maverick; sister, Mary Gruver of Waterloo; and brother, Allan Watson of Central Springs.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Lyman Lamphier; two brothers, LeRoy Watson and Norby Wolf; and sister, Geri Abernathey.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.