August 13, 1941- May 21, 2023
Joan Kay (Hazlewood) Swede, age 81, of Blaine, MN, passed away at home on Sunday, May 21, 2023 surrounded by family after a 4 and 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was a fighter who always maintained a positive outlook and rarely complained. The oldest of 4 daughters, she was born August 13, 1941, in Waverly, IA to Elna V (Bryhl) & James L. Hazlewood. Raised in Cedar Falls, IA, she started kindergarten in a 1 room schoolhouse. Graduated from Cedar Falls H.S. in 1959 and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Married in 1961, she raised 4 children around the world as the wife of an Air Force Officer. She enjoyed tole painting, sewing, and was an avid quilter. She selflessly gave her time and attention to others. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
She is survived by her 4 children: Greg J. Swede (Rice’ Claire) of Olive Branch, MS; Debra K. Oman of Otsego, MN; Grant B. Swede (Robin) of Little Rock, AR; JoAe K. Young of Blaine, MN; 10 grandchildren: Misty R. Young, Andrew J. Young, Shelby A. Swede Phung, Bradley L. Swede, Anna L. Oman, Cole B Swede, Emily P. Oman, James F Swede, Carson L. Swede Gowan, Chase G. Swede; 2 great grandchildren: Carter V. Young, Sutton C. Swede; 3 sisters: Jean & Joe Lebeda of Des Moines, IA; Judy & Bob Biersted of Pearland,TX; Joyce & Doug Schuler of Friendswood, TX; and 7 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in Cedar Falls, IA later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please submit memorials to American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org.
