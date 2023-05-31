She was a fighter who always maintained a positive outlook and rarely complained. The oldest of 4 daughters, she was born August 13, 1941, in Waverly, IA to Elna V (Bryhl) & James L. Hazlewood. Raised in Cedar Falls, IA, she started kindergarten in a 1 room schoolhouse. Graduated from Cedar Falls H.S. in 1959 and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Married in 1961, she raised 4 children around the world as the wife of an Air Force Officer. She enjoyed tole painting, sewing, and was an avid quilter. She selflessly gave her time and attention to others. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.