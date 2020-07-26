Joan “Jo” M. Powelka

Jo was born July 22, 1952, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Henerena (Henrichs) Strauser. She was baptized and confirmed in Clarksville, Iowa. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1970 and then attended Kirkwood Community College where she studied floral design. On October 14, 1972, she was united in marriage to Michael Powelka in Clarksville. To this union three children were born, Mike, Matt and Missy. Joan continued her schooling at Hawkeye Community College, first attaining her LPN and then her RN. She worked at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and then began at Allen Hospital in 1999. Jo used her special skills as a nurse in the mental health department, often comforting patients with her calming spirit. She retired in November of 2018.