Joan “Jo” M. Powelka

(1952-2020)
Joan “Jo” Marie Powelka, 67, of Janesville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home following a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Jo was born July 22, 1952, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Henerena (Henrichs) Strauser. She was baptized and confirmed in Clarksville, Iowa. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1970 and then attended Kirkwood Community College where she studied floral design. On October 14, 1972, she was united in marriage to Michael Powelka in Clarksville. To this union three children were born, Mike, Matt and Missy. Joan continued her schooling at Hawkeye Community College, first attaining her LPN and then her RN. She worked at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and then began at Allen Hospital in 1999. Jo used her special skills as a nurse in the mental health department, often comforting patients with her calming spirit. She retired in November of 2018.
Jo loved outdoor activities, most notably gardening, swimming and fishing in Minnesota. Spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.
Jo is survived by her husband Michael “Mike” of Janesville, two sons; Mike (Tonia) Powelka of Cedar Rapids, Matt (Jenny) Powelka of Fort Collins, Colorado, and one daughter; Missy (Brendan) Getz of Marion, Iowa, six grandsons; Hudson and Lincoln Powelka, Jackson and Quinton Powelka, Landry and Linden Getz, two brothers; Daniel (Diana) Strauser, David Strauser, two sisters; Mary (Glen) Rocca and Jean (Mike) Osborn. She is preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no formal services at this time. Per her wishes, Jo has been cremated. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.