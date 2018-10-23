JESUP — Joan Gayle Ewalt, 86, of Jesup, died Saturday, Oct. 20, at Friendship Village, Waterloo, of natural causes.
She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Jesup, daughter of Omar B. Fuller and Mary (Woods) Fuller. On April 20, 1951, she married Marlin Eldis Ewalt at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. He preceded her in death in 2013.
She graduated from Jesup High School in 1950. Joan and her husband made their home in Jesup for many years, before Marlin’s job took them to Cabot, Ark. After 20 years in Arkansas they moved back to Jesup. Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, United States Golf Association, Jesup Golf & Country Club, and Rolling Hills Country Club in Cabot, Ark. She also was a golf and swimming instructor and a Cub Scout Den Mother.
Survived by: a son, Lowell (Brenda Stelter) Ewalt of Independence; a daughter, Iva (Randy) Ruehs of Jesup; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Angie Bosshart) Ewalt, Nathan (Hanna) Ewalt, Megan (Travis) Beville, Andi Marie (Jon) McConnell, Matthew (Alyssa Horlick) Ewalt, Alix Ann (Sean Moroney) Ewalt, David (Melanie) Ruehs and Amanda (Jessie Ryan) Ruehs; five great-grandchildren, Nova, Julien, Regan, Calvin and Isaac; three brothers, Donald Fuller of New Smyrna, Fla., Jim (Cleta) Fuller of Vinton and Tom (Karen) Fuller of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Marion (Jim) Elson of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Jeffrey Ewalt; four brothers, Robert Fuller, Charle Fuller, John Fuller and William Fuller; and three sisters, Lucielle Fuller, in infancy, Marjorie Moore and Frances Crawford.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at First Presbyterian Church, Jesup. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church and the Jesup Public Library.
Joan enjoyed creating crafts of all types, especially sewing, knitting and cross-stitching. She also enjoyed her peace roses. Joan loved children. She liked to teach the value of hard work. Her methods were simple and effective.
