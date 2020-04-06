Joan Fairchild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1934-2020)

OELWEIN -- Joan Mary Fairchild, 85, died Sunday April 5, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.

She was born May 29, 1934, in Oelwein, daughter of Albert and Eva (Sinram) Werdel. She graduated in 1952 from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Oelwein. Joan married Wallace Fairchild on May 29, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Primarily a homemaker, she was also employed as a sales associate for Connor's Department store for many years.

Survivors: a daughter, Susan Ricchio (Mark Bahr) of West Union; her grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Jensen of Napa, Calif., Elizabeth (Cory) Faist of Early, and Christopher (Deanna) Jensen of Oelwein; her great-grandchildren, Landon, Hunter, Alex, Vivienne, Grant and Lucas; a sister, Marlene (Enoch) Fratzke; a sister-in-law, Alberta Werdel; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Wallace, in 2017; an infant daughter, Kathleen; and a brother, Charles, in 2011.