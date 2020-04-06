Joan Fairchild

(1934-2020)
OELWEIN -- Joan Mary Fairchild, 85, died Sunday April 5, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
She was born May 29, 1934, in Oelwein, daughter of Albert and Eva (Sinram) Werdel. She graduated in 1952 from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Oelwein. Joan married Wallace Fairchild on May 29, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Primarily a homemaker, she was also employed as a sales associate for Connor's Department store for many years.
Survivors: a daughter, Susan Ricchio (Mark Bahr) of West Union; her grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Jensen of Napa, Calif., Elizabeth (Cory) Faist of Early, and Christopher (Deanna) Jensen of Oelwein; her great-grandchildren, Landon, Hunter, Alex, Vivienne, Grant and Lucas; a sister, Marlene (Enoch) Fratzke; a sister-in-law, Alberta Werdel; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Wallace, in 2017; an infant daughter, Kathleen; and a brother, Charles, in 2011.
Services: The family will not have a public memorial at this time. Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the Oelwein Public Library or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.